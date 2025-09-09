Nine members of the Kelowna Rockets heading to NHL rookie camps

The Kelowna Rockets will be without the services of nine players off to NHL rookie camps as they get set to face the Medicine Hat Tigers in a pair of pre-season games this weekend in Whitehorse.
The group includes six forwards and three defencemen, six drafted players and three free agent invitees.
The list includes:
- Tij Iginla - Utah
- Carson Wetsch - San Jose
- Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville
- Hayden Paupanekis - Montreal
- Tomas Poletin - Islanders
- Will Sharpe - Los Angeles
- Nate Corbet - Los Angeles invitee
- Dawson Getrwing - Los Angeles invitee
- Mazden Leslie - Vegas invitee
Rookie camps begin this week across the NHL with rookie tournament for most teams slated through the weekend.
Some of the nine will likely be sent back following rookie camps with other getting invitations to main camps which start up next week.
The nine camp invites marks one of the largest contingents of Rockets at NHL camps in the franchises history.
The loss of those nine, plus the reassignment of forward Colton Lien leaves the Rockets with 12 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the two games in Whitehorse.
The Rockets will open the regular season at Prospera Place Sept. 19 against the Spokane Chiefs.