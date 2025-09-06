Kelowna Rockets score seven in a pre-season thumping of the Kamloops Blazers

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets score second straight in 7-1 pre-season rout of Kamloops

It took the Rockets a period and a bit to get the offence rolling, but once they did, the goals just kept coming in a 7-1 demolition of the Kamloops Blazers in a pre-season tilt with the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

It was a bit of payback for a Kamloops team that similarly dominated the Rockets 6-0 the night before in Kamloops.

After a scoreless first, Vit Zahejsky opened the scoring for the Blazers, beating Harrison Boettiger early in the second.

It was the only goal Boettiger would allow as he went the distance, turning aside 17 shots.

The Rockets took over from there, led by two players acquired during the off season and expected to be key contributors to the team’s run to the Memorial Cup.

Defenceman Mazden Leslie had a goal and a pair of assists, his goal off the rush on the power play tied it.

Carson Wetsch, who had a solid training camp, added a pair of third period goals to out the game out of reach.

Rowen Guest added three assists.

Second year Rockets Owen Folstrom, Levi Benson, Gabriel Guilbaut and Carter Kowalyk also scored as the Rockets built up a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Rockets outshot the Blazers 40-18 and scored their first two power play goals of the exhibition season.

Saturday’s game was the final pre-season home game for the Rockets.

They take their show on the road up north for a pair of exhibition games this coming Friday and Saturday in Whitehorse against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Kelowna will open the regular season at home Friday, Sept. 19 against the Spokane Chiefs.