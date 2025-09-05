JP Hurlbert notched a hat trick as the Blazers dumped the Rockets 6-0 in pre-season action Friday

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers JP Hurlbert with his third goal of the night

The Kamloops Blazers evened their pre-season record at 1-1 with a dominating 6-0 win Friday over the Kelowna Rockets.

The loss was the first for the Rockets in the exhibition season after they edged past Penticton 3-1 in their opener Wednesday.

JP Hurlbert beat Nathan Kam just 26 seconds into the game to send the home side on their way.

Hurlbert, who finished with three on the night, made it 2-0 on a power play a little more than a minute later.

Tommy Lafreniere, Jordan Keller and Nathan Behm all beat Kam in the second before Jake Pilon came in just past the midway point of the second.

Hurlbert completed his hat trick before the second period ended.

The third period was scoreless.

The Blazers went one for two with the man advantage while the Rockets were held off the scoresheet on their five opportunities.

Kamloops outshot the Rockets 34-32 including 12-1 during a dominating opening period. Ivans Kufterins went the distance to earn the shutout.

The same two teams face off Saturday night at Prospera Place.

It’s the final home pre-season game for the Rockets.

They will close out the exhibition season next weekend with games Friday and Saturday in Whitehorse against the Medicine Hat Tigers.