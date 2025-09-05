Penticton Vees face 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Giants in pre-season game

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography he Penticton Vees are still in search of their first win of the WHL Pre-Season,

It was a loss for the Penticton Vees in their second game in the WHL pre-Season on Thursday, falling 4-3 to the Vancouver Giants at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Vancouver got out ahead early in the first, before Brooks DeMars tied it up in second period on a breakaway.

Tobias Tomik had a hat-trick including a goal into the Vees' empty net. Tyus Spark had the other goal for the Giants.

It was looking pretty bleak for the Vees, trailing behind the Giants 3-1 going into the third period, then 4-1 with three minutes to go.

Louie Wehmann brought the Vees back into the fight when he scored twice in 19 seconds.

Penticton couldn't tie it up however, making 4-3 the final score.

The Vees will face the Tri-City Americans next week at the SOEC on Sept. 9.

Their other pre-season away games are on Sept. 12 against the Portland Winterhawks and Sept. 13 against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Their inaugural season begins on the road to face off against defending B.C. Division champion Victoria Royals on Friday, Sept.19.

The next night, Saturday, Sept. 20, the Vees will play the Vancouver Giants in Langley.

The following weekend will be the Vees home opener on Friday, Sept. 26, against the Rockets at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Pre-season tickets are on sale for $10 for adults, seniors, and youth (13-18 years old). Children 12 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Brothers Construction.

Pre-season tickets and season tickets can be purchased at the Valley First box office at the South Okanagan Events Centre, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.