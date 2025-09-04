Rockets reassign four players, drop roster to 33

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets reassign four players following pre-season opener

The Kelowna Rockets reassigned four players, including their top three bantam selection this year.

Defencemen Will Kelts and Remy Koch and forward Joel Ngandu, all selected in this year’s draft, and 16-year-old netminder Linden Sobocan were all assigned to their respective programs.

All four suited up in Wednesday’s 3-1 pre-season win over the Penticton Vees.

Sobocan started Wednesday’s game, playing 33 minutes and 12 seconds, allowing just one goal on 12 shots.

Kelts, Koch and Ngandu all saw regular shifts throughout the game.

For the most part, head coach Derrick Martin says they didn’t look out of place.

“Our scouts have done a phenomenal job of bringing high-end people and high-end talent in and those are some guys that are prime examples of why the future here is so exciting to be a part of,” said Martin following Wednesday’s game.

“They showed up on the first day, didn’t ease their way in and basically the way they went through camp demanded we give them an exhibition game.

“I thought Sobocon was composed in the net, I thought the two defencemen got better as the game went on and with Ngandu, that’s a heavy team to play against at times and I thought he found his own.”

The moves leave the Rockets with 33 players still in town, 19 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders.

The Rockets have a busy weekend coming up with back-to-back exhibition games against the Blazers, Friday in Kamloops and Saturday back at Prospera Place.

Meantime, at least six Rockets are expected to take part in NHL rookie camps beginning next week.

Tij Iginla (Utah), Carson Wetsch (San Jose), Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville), Will Sharpe (LA Kings), Hayden Paupanekis (Montreal) and Tomas Poletin (Islanders) are all expected to take part.