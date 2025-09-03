Kelowna Rockets open pre season with a 3-1 win over the expansion Penticton Vees

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Kelowna Rockets won the pre-season opener Wednesday night

The pre-season is all about the start of a season-long process of evaluating and teaching.

Kelowna Rockets head coach Derrick Martin and Penticton Vees head coach Fred Harbinson began that process Wednesday night at Prospera Place as the teams opened up their respective pre-season schedules.

That the Rockets came out victorious with two late goals in a 3-1 win was almost secondary.

“I thought it was probably what you would expect. Messy at times, at times a little bit physical, at times a little bit frustrating, but I liked the resolve of the group,” said Martin.

“Even with a young roster, guys stayed in the fight and it was some of our younger guys that kind of grabbed a hold of it late in the second period and carrying over to the third.

“Enough good things to build upon and certainly enough areas we still have to work on.”

For the Vees, Wednesday was a historic night, the team’s game in the Western Hockey League, albeit an exhibition game, since being awarded a franchise back in the spring.

Harbinson called it a good first step despite the result.

“To me it’s more about evaluating. We’ve got certain guys that we are really looking at right now to try and figure out and, just like they did, they had a bunch of guys out and we had a bunch of guys out,” said Harbinson.

“There were certain things that I liked and certain things that I didn’t, but you still like those because now it’s something to teach.

“You can show all the system videos…but at the end of the day the best teaching is when they see themselves on video and you go over different moments that you could do something differently or something better, and that’s how we’re going to grow as a team.”

The game itself was as expected for a first pre-season game, scrambly at times.

The Vees opened the scoring just 95 seconds into the second period when Cameron Norrie threw the puck towards the net from the left boards. It appeared to hit the far goal post behind netminder Linden Sobocan, but the official right there immediately signalled a goal.

Penticton carried the play for about 10 minutes, and had a couple of chances to increase the lead.

But, the game changed midway through the second when newcomer Carson Wetsch delivered a huge open-ice hit in the offensive zone, energizing both the crowd and the bench.

The Rockets took over from there and were finally rewarded when Kaden Longley sent what appeared to be a harmless backhand from the right circle that seemed to catch Jesse Sanche by surprise.

Second-year Rocket Owen Folstrom scored the winner, beating Sanche with the winner off a scramble on the doorstep.

The Vees had a chance to tie it late when Nate Corbet was sent off for cross checking with three minutes left.

Penticton pulled Sanche for an extra attacker, but Dawson Gerwing outmuscled a Penticton defender along the boards at the Vees blueline, fought his way to the front of the net and tapped home the insurance goal.

Only two minor penalties were called during the game, both to the Rockets. The Vees were unable to capitalize on either.

Kelowna outshot Penticton 37-23 on the evening.

The Rockets are back at it this weekend. They play in Kamloops Friday before hosting the Blazers Saturday.

The Vees will play their pre-season home opener Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Giants at the SOEC.