Kelowna Rockets host Penticton in tonight's pre season opener at Prospera Place

Photo: Kelowna Rockets - Facebook Rockets open the pre season tonight at Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets kick off the Western Hockey League exhibition season tonight when they entertain the expansion Penticton Vees at Prospera Place.

It’s the first game for the Vees since being awarded a franchise in March.

Wednesday’s game will give the management group of both teams an opportunity to see what they have against real competition following five days of training camp.

The Rockets are expected to dress a lineup featuring some returning players and a number of rookies vying for a few spots on the roster.

It’s the first of five pre season games for the Rockets.

They’ll face Kamloops in a home-and-home series on the weekend, Friday in Kamloops and Saturday at Prospera Place.

The Rockets close out the exhibition slate with a pair of games in Whitehorse Sept. 12 and 13 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Vees meantime will host Vancouver in their pre season home opener Thursday night. They host Tri-City next Tuesday before closing out the pre season Sept 12 and 13 against Portland and Seattle respectively.

Head coach Fred Harbinson is excited to see his team on the ice for the first time in the WHL.

Five players came up from the BCHL team for this year's roster.

Starting as an expansion team from scratch, Harbinson said he feels the team has got a lot of talent and fans will be excited about their level of play.

"We're playing in a very deep league with a lot of teams that have a lot of talent," he said, noting that the Vees' lineup will continue to shift during the preseason as they prepare to be contenders.

"We didn't come into this league just to sit back and watch everybody. We want to be involved. We want to be in the middle of it. And we're going to compete every night that we step on the ice."

The regular season for both teams kicks off Friday, Sept. 19. The Rockets host Spokane while the Vees are on the road in Victoria.