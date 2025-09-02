Penticton Vees welcome new voice

Photo: Penticton Vees Riley Pollock is the new voice of the Penticton Vees.

The Penticton Vees have a new voice.

Riley Pollock has been named the team's new director of broadcast and communications, taking over from Fraser Rogers who resigned late this summer.

Pollock will be providing the play-by-play for the Vees as they enter their first season in the WHL.

"Doing play by play in the WHL has been a dream of mine since I was young and I can’t wait to get to work and give this team my all every day,” said Pollock in a press release.

Pollock joins the team from Calgary, Alta., where he worked in digital content management for the Calgary Stampeders and Roughnecks, and previously voiced the University of Calgary Dinos hockey games.

Pollock will join the Vees for their preseason road trip in Portland and Seattle on Sept. 12 and 13.

In the meantime, Fraser’s last broadcast will be Wednesday, Sept. 3, when the Vees face off against the Kelowna Rockets.

The game will be broadcast on Summit 800 AM in Penticton and Summit 98.5 FM in Summerland.