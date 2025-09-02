Kelowna Rockets sign 16-year-old netminder

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Linden Sobocan

Goaltender Linden Sobocan has put pen to paper, signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Kelowna Rockets.

The 16-year-old netminder was selected by the Rockets in the third round of the 2024 prospects draft.

The six-foot-four, 207 pound native of Cochrane, Alta. posted a sparkling 1.61 goals against average and .938 save percentage in 22 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U17 program last season. He recorded seven shutouts along the way.

He was named the CCSHL top U17 goaltender.

Sobocan remains in Rockets camp following a series of cuts Sunday reduced the camp roster to 37, including four goaltenders.

He will likely see some action in the pre season.

The Rockets kick off the exhibition season Wednesday night when they entertain the expansion Penticton Vees.

They face Kamloops in back-to-back games Friday in Kamloops and Saturday back at Prospera Place before venturing north to Whitehorse for a pair of games with the Medicine Hat Tigers Sept. 12 and 13.

The Rockets kick off the 2025-2026 season at home Friday, Sept. 19 against the Spokane Chiefs.