Former Rocket and and Penticton Panther elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Photo: NHLPA Duncan Keith will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Duncan Keith is a hockey hall of famer.

The former Kelowna Rocket and Penticton Panther defenceman is one of eight players and builders elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

Keith, who retired following the 2021-2022 season, was elected to the hall the first year he was eligible.

The 41-year-old native of Winnipeg played 17 seasons in the NHL after being drafted 54th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2002.

He helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in six years, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015.

One of the most dominant defenceman of his era, Keith also won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenceman in 2010 and 2014 and helped Canada win Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014.

He amassed 646 points over 1,256 games during a career that ended with one season in Edmonton.

Keith was also named one of the NHL’s top 100 players during centennial celebrations in 2017.

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Keith amassed 118 points over two seasons with the Panthers in the BC Hockey League.

He left Michigan State University in 2003 to join the Rockets, helping them reach their first Memorial Cup.

He will become the second former Rocket to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame joining Shea Webber who was indicted last year.

Keith will be indicted along with fellow first ballot hall of farmers Joe Thornton and Zdeno Chara.

Former Vancouver Canuck Alexander Mogilny, who first appeared on the ballot in 2009, will also be indicted.

The rest of the class includes players Jennifer Botterill, and Brianna Decker and Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau in the builders category.

The induction ceremony will take place in Toronto in November.