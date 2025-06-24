WHL schedule-maker pushing Rockets-Vees rivalry

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets unveil 2025-2026 schedule

Move over Kamloops, there’s a new rival for the Kelowna Rockets.

As expected, the 2025-2026 Western Hockey League schedule will see the Rockets and expansion Penticton Vees face off eight times during the regular season.

The eight meetings with their nearest geographical rival is in contrast to previous years when the Blazers were the most common opponent over the course of the season.

In fact, the Rockets and Blazers won’t meet until the calendar flips to 2026.

Along with the eight meetings with Penticton, the Rockets will take on the remainder of their BC Division rivals six times each.

They face US Division rivals four times each except Spokane who make an extra trip into Prospera Place.

The Rockets longest road stretch sees them play 10 of 11 away from home including the biennial East Division trip Dec. 5 to 19.

Conversely, 13 of their last 21 games at home.

The team faces only two stretches where they play three games in three nights. On both occasions, they play back-to-back on home ice before hitting the road for an afternoon game on the third day.

The regular season opens at home Sept. 19 against Spokane and closes March 21 against the Vees.