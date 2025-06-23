Kelowna Rockets secure top pick in next week's import draft

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets swing deal for first pick in the import draft.

The Kelowna Rockets will pick at the top of the CHL import draft for the first time in franchise history.

The Rockets secured the Number 1 overall pick Monday in a deal with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Rockets sent the Warriors their second round import pick along with a 2026 first round and 2027 third round pick in the WHL prospects draft.

With the deal, the Rockets now hold the first, seventh and 132nd overall selections.

The deal will give the Rockets an opportunity to grab two top European players as they build up the roster for the 2026 Memorial Cup which they will host.

CHL teams will be allowed to carry three non-North American imports next season.

The import draft will be held Wednesday, July 2.

The Rockets also announced their pre season schedule for the 2025-2026 season.

They will play five pre season games, two at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will host Penticton Wednesday, Sept. 3, before a home-and-home with the Blazers, in Kamloops Friday, Sept. 5 and back at Prospera Place the following night.

They close out the exhibition season with games in Whitehorse Sept. 12 and 13 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.