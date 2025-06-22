Kelowna Rockets sign goalie acquired as part of Caden Price trade

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was signed by the Kelowna Rockets.

A young American goaltender has been signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement by the Kelowna Rockets.

Harrison Boettiger, 17, from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, was originally selected 4th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2022 U.S. priority draft. The Rockets acquired the rights to the 6’2”, 186-pound netminder this past January as part of the Caden Price trade, which also brought in defenseman William Sharpe and multiple draft picks.

Boettiger spent the 2024–25 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP), playing on both the U17 and U18 national squads. In 24 games with the U18 team, Boettiger posted a 3.61 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.



He also suited up for one of the two games for Team USNTDP at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, where he posted a 3.00 GAA and a.921 save percentage.

“We had a chance to watch Harrison play in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge this past season and we were impressed,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We believe he will improve our goaltending depth heading into an important season as we host the 2026 Memorial Cup. We look forward to seeing him on the ice in the fall.”

He also helped Team USA to a silver medal at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge and was a part of the bronze-medal-winning U18 squad at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship.



The Rockets would like to welcome Harrison and the Boettiger family to the organization.