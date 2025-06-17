Penticton Vees announce their Western Hockey League scouting staff

Photo: File photo Penticton Vees introduce their scouting staff ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Heading into their first season of the Western Hockey League, the Penticton Vees introduced their scouting staff on Tuesday.

The Vees said their 11-member team has people across Western Canada and the United States, from Manitoba to California.

The goal for the group is to identify and recruit talent as the Vees embark on their inaugural WHL campaign.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this outstanding group to our scouting team,” director of scouting Adam Sergerie said in a news release.

“Each scout brings a unique perspective, deep regional knowledge, and a shared commitment to building a team that reflects the Vees’ identity. Their work will be instrumental in shaping our future success.”

Scouting Staff and Territories:

Mike McAulay – Manitoba

Ryan Gibson – Saskatchewan

Liam Horrobin – Alberta

Dino Caputo – Southern Alberta

Ehren Menard – Canadian Sport School Hockey League

Jim Rogers – Mainland British Columbia

Brad Cook – Vancouver Island

Rob McLaughlin – Canadian Sport School Hockey League

Jesse Ramirez – Minnesota

Scott Oliver – Minnesota

Hugh Dunlop – California

"This diverse and experienced team will be essential in laying the foundation for the Vees’ future through their scouting efforts and regional expertise."