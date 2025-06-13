Petruk will not return to Rockets for 20-year-old season

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Andrew Petruk

Overager Andrew Petruk will not be joining the Kelowna Rockets on their run to next year’s Memorial Cup.

The WHL club announced Friday that Petruk had cleared WHL waivers and will not be returning to Kelowna.

The 20-year-old Surrey product put up one goal and three assists in 25 games for the Rockets last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Everett Silvertips in January.

Petruk played parts of three seasons with Everett before being dealt to Kelowna.

“The Kelowna Rockets thank Andrew for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” reads a statement from the club.

The Rockets will host the 2026 Memorial Cup.