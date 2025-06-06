Kamloops Blazers to host Spokane Chiefs in 2025-26 WHL season opener at Sandman Centre

Photo: Larry Brunt Kamloops Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone turned aside 40 shots in a losing effort in Spokane on Jan. 4 against the Chiefs.

The Kamloops Blazers will open their 2025-26 WHL regular season at home in September against the Spokane Chiefs.

The blue and orange capped off last season with a 24-39-4-1 record with 53 points, good for 10th in the WHL's Western Conference — just ahead of just the Kelowna Rockets and 12 points out of a playoff spot.

Spokane placed third in the conference last season and had the Blazers’ number, going 4-1 in five regular season games.

Kamloops is coming off back-to-back losing seasons after hosting the Memorial Cup in 2023, making it to the third round of the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 and winning four straight division titles between 2020 and 2023.

The home and season opener will be at 6 p.m. at Sandman Centre on Sept. 20.

It will be game two for the Chiefs, who will open the Rockets’ season the night before.

The full WHL schedule and pre season schedule will be released later this month.