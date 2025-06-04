Penticton Vees first official regular season WHL game will take place against the Victoria Royals

Photo: Contributed Penticton Vees unveil their first games in the WHL

September will kick off the Penticton Vees' first season in the Western Hockey League, and their first games have been announced for the 2025-26 season.

The newest WHL team begins its journey on the road, with its first regular-season game set for Friday, Sept. 19, against the Victoria Royals on Vancouver Island.

Penticton will then travel to face the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Vees' home opener will take place on Friday, Sept. 26, at the South Okanagan Events Centre against the Kelowna Rockets, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

"This game marks a historic milestone for the Vees, as it will be their first-ever home game in the WHL and the official start of their inaugural season in the league. The matchup against the Kelowna Rockets—hosts of the upcoming 2026 Memorial Cup—adds further excitement to what promises to be a memorable night for fans and the community," the team shared in a press release.

Fans will get details on the upcoming home opener festivities in the coming weeks, and the full 2025-26 WHL regular season schedule is expected to be released later in June.

Season tickets for the Vees’ inaugural WHL season are on sale now, starting at just $14 per game. More details and tickets can be found at www.valleyfirsttix.com.