Kelowna Rockets kick off Memorial Cup season at home to Spokane

The Kelowna Rockets open the 2025-2026 Western Hockey League season at home to the Spokane Chiefs Friday, Sept. 19.

The league announced all 23 home opening dates Wednesday morning.

It’s the third time the two teams have met in the Rockets home opener.

Ironically, the previous meeting kicked off the 2019-2020 season, a season when the Rockets were also scheduled to host the Memorial Cup.

Kelowna won that night 4-3 on Dillon Hamaliuk’s overtime winner.

The Rockets will also provide the opposition for the Penticton Vees home opener a week later Friday, Sept. 26.

Tickets for the home opener go on sale in the coming weeks.

The full Western Hockey League schedule and pre season schedule will be released later this month.

It has already been confirmed the Rockets will play a pair of pre season games in Whitehorse September 12 and 13 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.