Penticton's WHL expansion continues as the Vees sign new forward

Photo: Contributed Briran Alstead signs with the WHL Penticton Vees.

The WHL Penticton Vees continue to sign new talent, announcing today that 19-year-old forward Brittan Alstead will join via a Scholarship and Development agreement.



Alstead previously played with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), racking up 23 points throughout the season.

“Brittan had a good season in Des Moines. His experience and versatility will translate very well at the WHL level,” said Vees president, general manager, and head coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.



Alstead is committed to the University of Connecticut, a member of the Hockey East Conference.



The WHL scholarship program is funded by ownership of the WHL teams, and ensures tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees towards a post secondary institution for the players, for every season of WHL play.