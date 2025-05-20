Penticton Vees make roster moves ahead of first WHL season

Photo: Contributed Penticton Vees announce roster moves.

The Penticton Vees have added some players to their roster ahead of their first ever season in the Western Hockey League.

The team has selected forward Trevor Connelly from the Spokane Chiefs' 50 Player Protected List and the playing rights to forward Malachi McKinnon from the Tri-City Americans, in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

Connelly, 19, was a 19th overall pick by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL draft.

The Vees' first WHL season kicks off in September 2025.