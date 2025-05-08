Kelowna Rockets get help up front in U.S. draft

Photo: Contributed Drew McDevitt

The Kelowna Rockets added a pair of forwards from California during Thursday’s U.S. priority draft.

The two-round draft took place prior to the resumption of the prospects draft.

With the ninth overall pick, the Rockets nabbed forward Drew McDevitt from the California Goldrush 14U program.

Over the span of 55 games this past season, McDevitt led his team in scoring with 44 goals and 30 assists.

With the 39th overall pick, the Rockets selected forward Ryan Lee from the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U program.

In 56 games this past season, Lee put up 27 goals and 57 points.

Those players not selected in the special U.S. draft will be available to all teams in the prospects draft.

The first round of the prospects draft was held Wednesday evening with the remaining rounds set for today.