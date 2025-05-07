Kelowna Rockets acquired winger from Calgary in pre-draft deal

Photo: Calgary Hitmen Carson Wetsch

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

The Kelowna Rockets have made a second move during the first round of the WHL prospects draft.

The Rockets sent the third overall pick to the Regina Pats in exchange for the 26th overall pick this year as well as the Pats first round picks in 2026 and 2027.

The Rockets also hold the 20th overall pick as part of the deal that sent Andrew Cristall to the Spokane Chiefs.

ORIGINAL: 3:45 p.m.

The Kelowna Rockets are expected to be busy during the first round of the Western Hockey League prospects draft as they begin to retool a team that will host the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The Rockets didn't waste any time, acquiring right winger Carson Wetsch and a conditional 2nd round pic in 2028 from the Calgary Hitmen for prospect and three draft picks.

The Rockets sent 16-year-old defenceman Ben MacBeth, second and fifth round picks this year and a first round selection in 2027.

The six-foot-one, 198 pound winger had 33 goals and 19 assists in 68 games last season. In 180 games over three full seasons in Calgary, Wetsch contributed 68 goals and 65 assists.

He was a third round pick of the San Jose Sharks last year.

The Rockets hold the third and 20th picks in the first round of the draft.