Penticton Vees unveil their 22 players for the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft

Photo: Contributed Penticton Vees acquire 22 players in 2025 WHL Expansion Draft proceedings

The Penticton Vees official journey into the WHL began on Wednesday, unveiling the 22 players acquired during the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft.

The league's newest team selected one player from each of 13 WHL Clubs, while agreed upon trades involving seven WHL Clubs were accepted in place of expansion draft selections.

Penticton's first WHL season will begin this fall, for the 2025-2026 season. To celebrate, the Vees are hosting the draft party at the Penticton Lakeside Resort's East Ballroom.

All are welcome to the free event, which will feature a livestream of the WHL draft including the Vees' selections.

"The Vees will also unveil their expansion roster for their inaugural season in the WHL, release season ticket pricing, and host a town hall with Vees’ majority owner Graham Fraser and President, General Manager & Head Coach, Fred Harbinson," reads a press release issued Friday.



Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Full expansion draft results for the Vees, listed by position, includes former team and birth year:

GOALTENDERS (4)

Reyelts, Andrew (2006, Wenatchee Wild)

Sanche, Jesse (2006, Everett Silvertips)

Schlenker, Marek (2006, Portland Winterhawks)

Smith, Kaenan (2008, Edmonton Oil Kings)

DEFENCE (7)

Anderlini, Kalan (2006, Kamloops Blazers)

Burick, Sean (2008, Tri-City Americans)

LaPlante, Easton (2008, Calgary Hitmen)

Pederson, Doogan (2006, Red Deer Rebels)

Stevenson, Nolan (2005, Swift Current Broncos)

Tastad, Morgan (2006, Saskatoon Blades)

Weber, Ethan (2006, Saskatoon Blades)

FORWARD (11)

Almen, Corban (2007, Regina Pats)

Birnie, Brady (2005, Swift Current Broncos)

Bursaw, Liam (2007, Prince Albert Raiders)

Danyleyko, Wyatt (2007, Victoria Royals)

Davies, Isaac (2008, Brandon Wheat Kings)

DeMars, Brooks (2009, Swift Current Broncos)

Danis, Matteo (2005, Prince George Cougars)

Hughes, Ethan (2006, Moose Jaw Warriors)

Johnson, Diego (2006, Seattle Thunderbirds)

Norrie, Cameron (2007, Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Valliant, Chase (2006, Calgary Hitmen)

The league said Penticton was given 24 hours to review the submitted protected lists and make their selections from the available players or negotiate trades with other WHL Clubs.

Penticton will be permitted to dress four 20-year-old players in all pre-season, regular season, and playoff games during the 2025-26 WHL season only. Should Penticton win the WHL Championship, they will only be permitted to dress three 20-year-old players in the 2026 Memorial Cup, as per WHL rules.

More to come....