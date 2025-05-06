Kelowna Rockets expect to be busy with the WHL draft just a day away

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Bruce Hamilton (l) and Curtis Hamilton intently watch action on the ice.

You can expect the Kelowna Rockets to be extremely busy over the next 48 hours as the team’s brain trust looks to remake the team ahead of hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The Rockets own the 3rd and 20th picks in the first round of the WHL draft set to begin Wednesday night. They also hold single picks in the second and third rounds and two in each of the fourth and fifth.

In all, the Rockets own eight of the first 100 selections.

Expect some of those picks to be moved for older, top-end players.

The Rockets also hold two first round picks and eight selections in the first four rounds in 2026 and two first round picks and seven in the first four rounds in 2027.

For assistant GM Curtis Hamilton, who is overseeing the draft with father Bruce and head scout Terry McFaul, it’s a transformative time in Rocketland as they look to stock up for next season while not neglecting the future.

“The position we’re in this year with us hosting the Memorial Cup makes it a little bit different in regards to listening on trades and other options more than you normally would where you are usually focused on players,” said Curtis Hamilton.

“We’re lucky we have Terry McFaul here who is looking after all the scouting stuff with myself and then deal with Bruce on potential trades and roster decisions.”

The phones have been ringing at the Rockets office the past few weeks as teams feel out what it would take to inherit some of the Rockets draft capital and the Rockets in turn try to gauge what it may cost to acquire certain players.

“I think we have to listen on everything, we’re not doing our job if we’re not listening. If teams are calling asking about draft picks, if they’re open to moving some of their top players, we’ll listen.

“There are some really good players out there but they are not all available.

“You call teams and ask. Sometimes you get the door slammed on you and sometimes they are willing to listen.”

While all is quiet in terms of actual deals being announced, expect that to change tomorrow.

The expansion draft to stock the Penticton Vees is set for Wednesday morning with the first round of the prospects draft scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The two round U.S. prospects draft is Thursday morning followed by the remaining rounds of the prospects draft.

“I would say we are close on something. We have a few different irons in the fire,” said Hamilton.

“We are in talks with a few different teams on some things.

“The discussions are pretty rampant but with the expansion draft going on tomorrow, that’s probably quelled some of the stuff in terms of announcing.

“Tomorrow will be an interesting day, I’ll say that.”

The Rockets did make some key acquisitions in deals that sent Andrew Cristall to Spokane and Caden Price to Lethbridge.

They picked up power forward Hayden Paupanekis from Spokane and slick defenceman Will Sharpe from Lethbridge.

Both are expected to play key roles with the team next season.

Following the season, Bruce Hamilton suggested the team would be looking to add four or five players including two in the European draft.

The Rockets are also expected to keep future draft picks in their back pocket to potentially fill any holes around the trade deadline.

Regardless of what transpires over the next 48 hours, Curtis Hamilton says it will be a lot of fun watching things unfold.

“There will be a lot going on. We are all looking forward to it.”