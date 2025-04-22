Central Okanagan referee named WHL's top official

Photo: WHL West Kelowna official named tops in the WHL

A Central Okanagan referee stands apart from his peers.

West Kelowna native Mike Langin was named the Western Hockey League’s official of the year Tuesday following a league-wide vote of WHL general managers.

Langin has officiated more than 500 regular season and nearly 50 playoff games over his 14 seasons in the league. He became a full-time official in 2011.

During his time in the league, Langin has taken part in two of the last three league championship series, has appeared in the last six Western Conference championship series and remains on the roster for the 2025 playoffs.

Beyond the WHL, Langin has been assigned to two world junior championships, Olympic qualifications games for Group E in Latvia and two world men's championships.