Penticton Vees name new head of scouting ahead of first WHL season

Photo: Contributed Adam Sergerie, Penticton Vees Junior Hockey Club director of scouting.

The Penticton Vees Junior Hockey Club is gearing up for its first season with the Western Hockey League by hiring a new director of scouting.

Adam Sergerie will fill the role, coming to the city from Alberta.



“I have had an opportunity to watch how Adam has put together talented teams in Sherwood Park,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson, in a press release.

“I know that his detailed approach and his ability to lead our regional scouts will give us the best opportunity to achieve our goal of winning a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup.”

The Vees organization recently announced the move from the BCHL to the WHL, which will kick off this fall.

"I am eager to learn from an organization with such a rich history of success and am excited to work with the rest of the staff. Together, we will strive to build on the Vees' legacy and continue the tradition of excellence,” said Sergerie.



Sergerie has most recently been the Sherwood Park Crusaders’ general manager and president of hockey operations in Alberta.

"This season, Sergerie assembled a Crusaders’ roster that features three players, and one recruit listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. The Crusaders’ roster features NHL Draft prospects Jeremy Loranger and Kale Dach, who finished first and second in BCHL scoring in the regular season. Both were named to the BCHL’s First All-Star Team and Loranger was also named to the league’s All-Rookie Team," reads the press release.



He was a player himself in junior hockey in Ontario, and also has been a head coach and director of player development in other programs.



The Vees organization says it is looking forward to welcoming Sergerie and his family to Penticton.