Three Kelowna Rockets skaters crack NHL's final ranking of top 100 prospects

Photo: Steve Dunsmoore Composite photo of defencemen Dawson Gerwing, Will Sharpe and forward Hayden Paupanekis.

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin April 19, NHL Central Scouting has listed three Kelowna Rockets

in its final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Forward Hayden Paupanekis is ranked 38th among North American skaters while defenceman Will Sharpe is 76th and Dawson Gerwing is 99th. The list features the top 224 skaters and 32 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 140 skaters and 15 goaltenders internationally.

Paupanekis was acquired by the Rockets in a midseason trade with the Spokane Chiefs. In 71 games between the two clubs, he finished with 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points and ranked second on the Rockets in goals and third on the team in points.

The forward was also named the club’s Top Defensive Forward after winning the Hollis Pearce Award. Paupanekis took over 1,200 faceoffs this season, winning 49.7 per cent of those draws. He ranks first on the team in faceoff attempts with 1,235 and first in faceoffs won.

Sharpe was acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in January and he suited up in 66 games, scoring nine goals and adding 35 assists for 44 points. His 35 assists ranked first on the team while he sat third in total points behind Jakub Stancl and Hayden Paupanekis.

Gerwing split the season between Swift Current and Kelowna, playing 58 games between the two teams after being acquired ahead of January’s trade deadline. The 18-year-old registered 15 goals and 13 assists, to go along with 98 penalty minutes.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles on June 27-28.