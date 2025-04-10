Regina Pats win WHL draft lottery, Rockets stay at 3

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Rockets stayed right where they were following the Western Hockey League’s draft lottery held Thursday evening.

The Rockets, who finished the regular season with the third worst record, had the third best odds of winning the lottery and thus having a chance to select first overall in May’s prospects draft.

That distinction will go to the Regina Pats who had their number drawn. The Pats had the second best odds and, by winning the lottery, flipped spots with the Edmonton Oil Kings, who will pick second.

The rest of the draft order will remain the same with the expansion Penticton Vees picking fourth followed by Everett who own Kamloops’ first round selection, Vancouver (via Wenatchee) and Red Deer.

The remainder of the first round was determined by regular season standings.

Along with the third overall selection, the Rockets will also pick 20, a selection they received from the Spokane Chiefs as part of the Andrew Cristall trade.

The Rockets are expected to move those picks prior to the first round of the prospects draft May 7 as they look to restock the cupboard for a Memorial Cup run.

The Rockets have an automatic berth into the 2026 Memorial Cup as host team.

The Vees will select at the top of the second round and each subsequent round.

The league also held a lottery for the first round of the U.S. prospects draft.

The lottery was held for the six teams that missed the playoffs along with the eight teams that lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Kelowna will pick ninth and 39th in the two round draft.

The first round of the prospects draft will be held on the evening of May 7. The U.S. draft will take place the morning of May 8 with the remaining round of the main prospects draft following that.