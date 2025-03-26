Kelowna Rockets hand out awards as players get set to go their separate ways for the summer

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Nate Corbet (l) with coach Derrick Martin

It was awards night in the bowls of Prospera Place as Kelowna Rocket players had one last chance to say their goodbyes before embarking on a longer than expected off season.

As, for just the third time in franchise history, the Rockets will not be taking part in the Western Hockey League’s post season.

It’s an end to the season the players are not happy about, especially the way the season got away from them the last two months, but, as defenceman Nate Corbet says, adversity should only make the group stronger.

“The adversity we faced, I learned a lot about myself and this group,” said Corbet after being named the team’s top defenceman.

Coming up with those wins after facing all that adversity is something we can learn from in terms of bouncing back.

“We are going to face adversity throughout the course of a year, that’s inevitable, so I think taking those lessons to next year will help us a ton.”

It was a cool moment being named top defenceman for Corbet who was honoured to be included with some select company on the trophy.

“Some names like Luke Schenn and Tyler Myers, watching those guys over the years, they were able to play at such a high level for a long time and that’s something I really admire and that’s where I am trying to go.

“For my name to be there among those names and the Corbet last name, I think that’s a huge honour.”

Jakub Stancl won a couple of awards Tuesday night. He was named the team’s most valuable player and scoring leader with 57 points.

Stancl was not at the ceremony Tuesday. He left earlier in the day to begin his professional career in the St. Louis organization.

Michael Cicek, who saw his junior career cut short after receiving a nasty skate cut on his arm, was named the team’s unsung hero and plus/minus leader.

Other award winners included: