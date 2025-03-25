Kelowna Rockets hope for a better fate during this week's draft lottery

Photo: Contributed

A year ago, the Kelowna Rockets had a 19 per cent chance of landing defenceman Landon Dupont in the Western Hockey League’s prospects draft.

The Rockets owned the Regina Pats first round pick, a selection they obtained in the deal that sent Colton Dach to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Regina finished with the third worst record in the league giving the Rockets a chance to move into the coveted number one slot.

They just needed the draft lottery to go their way. It didn’t.

The Rockets actually slipped down one spot.

The Rockets find themselves in exactly the same position this year after finishing the regular season ahead of only Moose Jaw and Regina.

They’ll again have a 19 per cent chance of obtaining the number one pick in both the prospects draft and the U.S. priority draft when the draft lottery is held Wednesday.

Unlike a year ago, the Rockets will not keep the pick but instead will use it to help build a team that can contend for the Memorial Cup next season, which the Rockets will be hosting.

A higher pick would likely draw greater interest from teams.

Both the U.S. and prospects draft are expected to be held in May.

The import draft, where the Rockets are expected to have the seventh selection, is traditionally held around the time of the NHL draft.