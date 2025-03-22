Kelowna Rockets send the fans home happy with come-from-behind win over Kamloops

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets finally got a break.

In a season when not much has gone their way, especially over the past two months, it took a positive video review to send the Rockets to their first win since Feb. 22, a 4-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers in the final home game of the season.

With the score tied at three and less than nine minutes left in regulation Gabriel Guilbault sent a shot from the left point that Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst initially stopped.

However the puck eventually dropped into the crease and slid toward the empty net as the whistle went to stop play.

Numerous replays on the big screen clearly showed the puck had crossed the line and, after a lengthy review, and despite the fact the whistle went before the puck crossed the line, it was called a good goal.

They don’t ask how ??‍?? congratulations to Rockets defenceman Gabriel Guilbault on potting his first career Western Hockey League goal AND game winning goal tonight against Kamloops! pic.twitter.com/kgh6KC3Vja — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 23, 2025

“It’s called continuous motion,” explained a happy interim head coach Derrick Martin.

“The puck is shot and nobody touches the puck after the whistle and it goes over the goal line, it’s considered a good goal. It’s considered a good goal in the NHL in the WHL.

“We fell victim to it earlier this season and it fell our way here tonight.”

The goal for Guilbault was his first in the Western Hockey League.

It came as the Rockets battled all night to come back from an early 2-0 hole.

Jordan Keller on a breakaway and Oren Shrtom from in tight scored on the Blazers first two shots to grab the early momentum.

But, given what has transpired over the last two months, to their credit, the Rockets battled and never gave up.

“It’s not in this group’s nature to quit. You look at the couple of times we’ve been blown out this year, the group still worked - maybe not smart enough - but they worked.

“I haven’t spent any time motivating this group. I’ve coached them, I’ve taught them, I’ve challenged them.

Martin says tonight was no different and, despite not being at their best the first 40 minutes, they found a way to come out with a win.

Dawson Gerwing, Connor Pankratz and Gabriel Szturc also scored for the Rockets. Will Sharpe chipped in with a pair of assists.

There were 4,852 fans in the building on fan appreciation night and they were loud all night long.

“The fans were great. Obviously they’re supporting us night in and night out throughout the year, even though we go through slumps,” said Sharpe.

“They were special tonight. It was a special feeling and the guys in the room…it was a big game for us.

“There was lots of energy throughout the room and everyone just gave it their all.”

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak, a stretch of 26 without a regulation time win and a 14-game home ice losing streak.

They will wrap up the season Sunday afternoon on the road against the Vancouver Giants.