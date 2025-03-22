Photo: Kelowna Rockets The Kelowna Rockets' throwback jerseys will be on display during Saturday night's game.

The Kelowna Rockets will be sporting throwback jerseys during Saturday's fan appreciation night – the last home game of the team's season.

The team will be making their last skate of the 2024/25 season in Prospera Place Saturday night against the Kamloops Blazers, wearing teal jerseys that were worn for three seasons in the mid-2000s.

“The jersey was worn by many Rockets who went onto play in the National Hockey League such as Luke Schenn, Tyler Myers and Alex Edler,” said Rockets' director of communications Troy Durrell.

The players will give their game-worn jerseys to a number of fans through a raffle drawn at the first intermission. Fans have been able to enter the draw all season long.

Saturday's Fan Appreciation game will also feature a 50/50 Jackpot that starts at $10,000, live music from iNSTARiO, face painting and a team poster giveaway.

The game is the second last game of what has been a somewhat forgettable season for the Rockets, as they head west to wrap up the season against the Vancouver Giants on Sunday. This will be the Blazers' final game of the season.

The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

The Rockets are in last place in the WHL's Western Conference and they won't be carrying on to the playoffs this year. The Blazers are second last in the Western Conference, with 13 more points than the Rockets.