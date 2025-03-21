Giants hold on to beat Blazers 1-0 in home-ice finale at Sandman Centre

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers were held off the board on Friday night, falling 1-0 to the Vancouver Giants to close out their home schedule for the season.

Cameron Schmidt scored the game's lone goal at 12:12 of the second period.

The Blazers fired 14 shots on net in the third but could not beat Vancouver goalie Burke Hood, who was perfect on 30 shots on the night.

Logan Edmonstone made 20 saves on 21 shots in two periods of work in the Blazers crease. Dylan Ernst was perfect on five shots in the third period, his final home game as a Blazer.

Graduating Blazers Ernst, Oren Shtrom and Beau Courtney were named the game’s three stars.

Announced attendance at sandman Centre was 3,850, not far off the season average of 3,874.

The loss moves the Blazers to 24-27-4-1 on the season, good for 10th in the WHL’s Western Conference with a game remaining.

They will close the book on the 2024-25 season on Saturday in Kelowna, taking on the Rockets at Prospera Place.