Early lead can't help Blazers overcome Wild in 5-2 defeat

Photo: Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas

Despite an early lead, the Kamloops Blazers couldn't keep the Wenatchee Wild from claiming victory at Sandman Centre Wednesday night.

The Blazers were the first to find the back of the net with a goal from Oren Shtrom just 21 seconds into the first period. The Wild would eventually tie it up, ending the first 1-1

Wenatchee scored twice more in the second period to bring their lead to 3-1.

While on the power play, Blazers captain Emmitt Finnie scored several minutes into the third period and cut the Wild’s lead in half. In the final minutes of the game, Wenatchee scored two empty net goals.

Kamloops goaltender Logan Edmonstone made 34 saves on 37 shots and Brendan Gee stopped 37 of 39 shots for the Wild.

The Blazers power play scored on one of three chances while its penalty kill shut down both of Wenatchee’s opportunities.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,289.

The loss puts the Blazers 22-36-4-1 on the season, good for the 10th spot in the 11-team Western Conference — six points from a playoff spot with five games left in the regular season.

Up next for the Blazers are back to back games against the Kelowna Rockets starting at Prospera place on Friday, March 14. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.