Kelowna Rockets sign 2023 draft pick

The Kelowna Rockets have signed another 2023 draft pick to a scholarship and development agreement.

The Rockets announced Friday the signing of 16-year-old forward Gabriel O’Brien, taken in the sixth round of the 2023 prospects draft.

In 38 games with the Alberta Elite Hockey League’s Edmonton Jr. Oilers, O’Brien has amassed 16 goals, 10 assists and 86 penalty minutes.

The 6’3”, 190 pound O’Brien calls the opportunity a dream come true.

“Garbiel has had a solid season at the U-18 level,” said assistant GM Curtis Hamilton.

“He competes extremely hard and has earned this opportunity.”

O’Brien is the second member of the 2023 draft class to sign in recent days.

Defenceman Dallin Antos signed a week ago and made his WHL debut against Calgary Sunday.

The first six players selected by the Rockets have all now signed with the team including regulars Kanjou Gojsic, Jacob Henderson and Owen Folstrom.

Eli Barrett, taken 26th overall that year, is presently playing with the Yale Hockey Academy U-18 prep team.

The Rockets conclude their season-long eight game road trip Friday night in Edmonton.