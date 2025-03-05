Kamloops Blazers can't hang on, fall 4-3 against Winterhawks

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers couldn't quite claw their way to a victory during a Wednesday night matchup against the Portland Winterhawks, ending in a 4-3 loss.

The Winterhawks found the back of the net 30 seconds into the first, but a power play goal from Jordan Keller would tie it up. Portland scored twice more but a second power play goal from Keller cut the lead to one, ending the period 3-2 for the Winterhawks.

Portland continued its campaign and found their fourth goal of the night just under three minutes into the second. Blazers captain Emmitt Finnie scored minutes later and the period ended 4-3 for Portland.

The third period went by scoreless and Portland claimed the win.

Blazers net minder Dylan Ernst stopped 36 of 40 shots and Winterhawks goaltender Ondrej Stebetak made 39 saves on 42 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers power play capitalized on two of four opportunities while the penalty kill shut down three out of the four Winterhawk opportunities.

Announced attendance at Veterans Memorial Arena in Portland was 2,993.

With the loss the Blazers remain 10th in the western conference standings with a record of 22-34-4-1 and four points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds, who hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

Up next for the Blazers is a home game against the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.