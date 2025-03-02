Rockets give up 17 in a pair of losses in Alberta

Photo: Calgary Hitmen

All of a sudden the Kelowna Rockets can’t seem to keep the puck out of their own net, especially when someone is sitting in the penalty box.

The Rockets opened up the Alberta portion of their eight-game Brier imposed road trip on a sour note, losing 10-2 in Red Deer Saturday and 7-0 Sunday afternoon in Calgary.

And the league’s worst penalty kill, which was perfect through the first three games of the trip, seemed to have been left on this side of the Rockies.

The Rockets surrendered five goals in each of the two games on just 16 combined opportunities.

Daniel Hauser turned away 23 shots while Carson Wetsch scored three times to lead the Hitmen Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio had two goals and an assist in the win.

Connor Hvidston and Tanner Howe also scored for Calgary.

The Rockets, who opened up the eight-game trip with a 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver have now dropped their last four, including back-to-back 5-2 losses in Prince George.

They have surrendered 30 goals over the first five games of the trip.

The Road trip continues Tuesday in Medicine Hat and Wednesday in Lethbridge when they face former Rocket Caden Price.

Prior to Sunday’s game the Rockets announced the signing of 17-year-old defenceman Dallin Antos to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Antos was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 prospects draft.

“Dallin has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton.

“He skates very well, and we look forward to seeing him in a Rockets jersey.”

In 28 games with the Edge U18 prep team in Calgary, Antos had three goals and 20 assists.

He suited up Sunday and was a minus two.