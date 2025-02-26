Finnie scores twice as Blazers beat Winterhawks 4-2

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers

A pair of goals from captain Emmitt Finnie led the Kamloops Blazers to a 4-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Wednesday at Sandman Centre.

Beau Courtney, Tommy Lafreniere and Finnie were the goal scorers for the Blazers, while Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni scored for the Winterhawks.

The two teams exchanged goals in the first period and the game was tied 2-2 heading into the second. A goal from Finnie in the second period put the Blazers ahead by one, and the team captain found an empty net with four minutes left in the game to make it a 4-2 final.

Logan Edmonstone stopped 34 of 36 Portland shots to earn the win in net, while Ondrej Stebetak made 30 saves on 33 Kamloops shots in the loss.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,457.

The Blue and Orange will hit the road for a Friday matchup against the Prince George Cougars. The Cougars will follow the Blazers back to Kamloops, where the two will face off on Saturday at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.