Prince George scored two quick goals in win over the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rowan Guest

The Prince George Cougars scored on two of their first six shots Tuesday en route to a 5-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets in the first of back-to-back games in PG.

Terik Parascak got the Cougars rolling, beating Rhett Stoesser on their first shot of the game just 65 seconds in.

Aleksey Chichkin doubled the lead just 80 seconds later spelling the end of the night for Stoesser who allowed two goals on those six shots.

Jake Pilon took over the net the rest of the way.

The Cougars went up three early in the second before Kayden Longley banged home a rebound past Joshua Ravensbergen.

Kalder Varga showed veteran patience behind the net before spotting Hiroki Gojsic in the slot. His initial shot was stopped before Longley pounced on the rebound.

Again down by three early in the third, Hayden Paupanekis roofed a backdoor one-timer past Ravensbergen on a Kelowna power play to cut the deficit to two.

Paupanekis had a glorious chance to bring the Rockets to within one, but the Cougars netminder dove across the crease to get his body in the way of a wraparound attempt.

The Cougars iced it with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Pilon turned away 28 shots he faced while Ravensbergen stopped 27 of 29 shots.

The Rockets and Cougars face each other again tomorrow night before Kelowna heads east to begin a five-game Central Division road trip Saturday in Red Deer.