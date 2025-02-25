Kelowna Rockets to play two exhibition games in the Yukon

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Rockets are heading up north - way up north for a series of exhibition games in September.

The Rockets and Medicine Hat Tigers will take part in the WHL Yukon Showcase Sept. 11 to 14 in Whitehorse.

The teams will play a pair of pre-season games Sept. 12 and 13.

The series marks the first time the WHL has played in Whitehorse in 14 years. The Vancouver Giants and Kamloops Blazers played a regular season game in Whitehorse Feb. 12, 2011.

“We love hockey and putting together an event of this magnitude, which allows Yukoners to witness the game at this level, while giving back to our community is very rewarding,” said event co-chair Scott Kent.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Sport Yukon’s recreation fund which supports families in the territory with funding so all children can participate in sport and recreational activities.

Other events including minor hockey instructional clinics and a meet the teams gathering are also being scheduled as part of the four day event.

“The WHL is incredibly excited to journey to Whitehorse for WHL pre-season action featuring the Medicine Hat Tigers and the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets,” said WHL commissioner Dan Near.

“Fans can look forward to world-class WHL hockey, while our players benefit from an enriching experience visiting the Yukon.”