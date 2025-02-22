Will Sharpe scored the winner in overtime as the Rockets finally got back in the win column

Photo: Rob Wilson Will Sharpe celebrates his game winning goal.

The Kelowna Rockets must feel like a giant grand piano has been lifted off their collective shoulders.

Mired in a franchise-worst losing streak the Rockets have had chance after chance to finally get back in the win column but have allowed third game leads to melt away.

They’ve given up winning goals with 5.5 seconds left, lost in overtime and in a shootout.

Six of their seven games have been decided by one or two goals.

Saturday looked to be much of the same.

Leading 3-1 after two, the Rockets surrendered a goal to the Vancouver Giants 20 seconds into the third and the tying marker with less than nine minutes to go forcing overtime.

But this time it was the Rockets who made something happen.

Defenceman Will Sharpe took a lead pass at centre, cut to the middle inside the Giants blueline, muscled his way past Adam Titlbach and cut behind the Vancouver net.

But, instead of circling the net, Sharpe pulled the puck to the front and tucked it into the net for the game winner and a 4-3 win.

WILL SHARPE WINS IT IN OVERRRRRRTIME! WHAT A GOAL!@TheWHL pic.twitter.com/9iSxB7Ssjq — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2025

It put an end to the Rockets 15-game losing streak and kick-started an eight-game road trip on a positive note.

The win also came as the team learned 21-year-old forward Michael Cicek would be lost to them for the balance of the season after undergoing surgery to repair damage when his forearm was cut by an errant skate during Friday’s game with the Giants.

After a scoreless first, Tyus Sparks opened the scoring for the Giants just past the six minute mark of the second.

But the Rockets pumped home three straight to grab a two-goal lead after 40.

Hiroki Gojsic tied it shorthanded when he intercepted a sloppy back pass in the Vancouver end and beat Brody Smith along the ice.

Dawson Gerwing tied it on the power play, chipping home a rebound for his 12th of the season.

Sharpe increased the lead to two less than a minute later when his rising shot from the right point seemed to fool Smith.

Rhett Stoesser stopped 26 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets now travel north to face the Prince George Cougars Tuesday and Wednesday before starting a five-game Central Division road trip Saturday in Red Deer.

The Rockets are on the road for the next two weeks to make way for the Montana’s Brier that begins Friday at Prospera Place.