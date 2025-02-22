Kelowna Rockets forward has successful surgery after scary injury

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Kelowna Rockets forward Michael Cicek will be lost to the team for the balance of the Western Hockey League season after undergoing surgery to repair a laceration to his left forearm.

The injury occurred in the third period of Friday's game with the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place.

Cicek was engaged with a Vancouver player when the Giant player's skate inadvertently cut his arm.

He was taken immediately to Kelowna General Hospital.

In a brief statement Saturday, the Rockets say the surgery was successful and Cicek is resting comfortably in hospital.

The 21-year-old is the third member of the team lost for the season due to injury. Tij Iginla had hip surgery in December while Max Graham had knee surgery last month.

Cicek had 40 points in 52 games for the Rockets before the injury.

He closes out his junior career with with 96 points in 186 games split between Kelowna and Spokane.

The Rockets begin an eight game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Giants.