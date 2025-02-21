Rockets lost more than a game Friday as 20-year-old Michael Cicek left after a skate cut his forearm

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets will likely be without the services of overage forward Michael Cicek after he suffered a nasty skate cut to his arm Friday night.

Cicek was injured during the third period of Friday's 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants when a Giant player's skate blade inadvertently cut him in the arm.

The extent of the injury is not known, however he is not expected to join the team when they open an eight-game road trip Saturday in Vancouver.

The team has yet to issue a statement on his condition.

As for the game itself, the Rockets saw their home ice losing streak reach 12 and their overall skid his 15 in the loss.

The game, the first period and, more to the point, the Rockets inability to capitalize on three power plays told the story in Friday’s loss to the Giants.

“The difference is our power play needs to go out and execute in the first period,” said interim head coach Derrick Martin.

“We have a game plan, the guys agree to the game plan, and we don’t run the game plan.

“Early on you get three chances, you’ve got to score. We didn’t, then it’s a careless mistake that ends up giving them the lead, and you’re chasing the scoreboard which isn’t a recipe for success.”

Trailing 2-0 after the shorthanded goal, Kalder Varga got the Rockets on the board. The 16-year-old rookie outraced two Giants to a loose puck in the Vancouver end and flipped a shot past Burke Hood in the Giants net.

Jaden Lipinski had two goals and two assists to lead the Giants to the victory. Tyler Thorpe, Tyus Sparks and Adam Titlbach also scored for the Giants.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Langley.

The Rockets then head north for games Tuesday and Wednesday in Prince George before beginning a five game Central Division trip in Red Deer Saturday.

The Rockets need to vacate Prospera Place to make way for the Montana's Brier which begins next Friday night.