Hurricanes score twice in final minute, come back to beat Blazers in shootout

The Kamloops Blazers had the lead late on Friday but couldn’t hold on, surrendering two goals in the final minute en route to a 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes in Lethbridge.

Nathan Behm (2), Oren Shtrom and Josh Kelly were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Tristen Doyle, Kooper Gizowski and Brayden Edwards (2) scored for the Hurricanes.

The Blazers scored midway through the third period to take a 4-2 lead. But Edwards got Lethbridge back within a goal with 60 seconds remaining. He scored again 29 seconds later to force overtime.

The Blazers could not beat Jackson Unger in extra time or a shootout. Shane Smith scored the shootout winner for the Hurricanes.

Logan Edmonstone made 27 saves on 31 shots in net for the Blazers. Unger stopped 23 of 27 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at VisitLethbridge.com Arena was 3,988.

The loss moves the Blazers to 20-30-4-1 on the season, ninth in the WHL’s 11-team Western Conference and three points out of a playoff spot.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday in Medicine Hat, where they will take on the Eastern Conference-leading Tigers.

Their next home game will be Wednesday, when the Portland Winterhawks visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.