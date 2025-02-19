Rockets and CMHA team up to raise awareness about mental health

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets and the Canadian Mental Health Association are teaming up to raise awareness about mental health.

It’s all part of #talktoday, a campaign jointly promoted by the Rockets and the Kelowna branch of the CMHA.

The talk today game takes place Friday when the Vancouver Giants come to town.

Talk Today is a program that provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention in communities across the Western Hockey League.

Each of the league’s 22 teams has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention and is linked to a CMHA mental health coach who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“The Talk Today game is a powerful reminder that mental health matters for everyone, including high-performance athletes,” says CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk.

“Through this partnership with the Kelowna Rockets, we’re breaking down stigma, encouraging important conversations and ensuring that players and fans alike know that support is available.”