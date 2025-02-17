Tri-City completes third period comeback with a 3-2 shootout win over the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Only 54.8 seconds separated the Kelowna Rockets from their first win since Jan. 16.

Instead, the visiting Tri-City Americans completed a third period comeback and scored the only goal in a shootout in a 3-2 victory over the Rockets in a Family Day matinee at Prospera Place.

As they did Saturday, the Rockets entered the third period nursing a two-goal lead and, while they played a more inspired third period Monday, they were unable to find a third goal that could have put it away.

“Not from a lack of trying,” said interim head coach Derrick Martin about the third period.

“I thought we had some good looks - a couple of in-tight looks that you would like to see go in.

“When you are in what we are in right now, it just seems like those aren’t going in for us.”

Instead, the Americans scored twice, including the tying goal with 54.8 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and, eventually, the shootout.

“I thought the group was good. We needed our whole bench tonight. I thought everybody showed up and gave us an honest effort.”

Michael Cicek got the Rockets on the board first on the power play with a shot from the top of the right circle that squeezed through the pads of Ams goaltender Lukas Matecha.

The goal came minutes after Tri-City thought they had opened the scoring, but replay showed the puck never did cross the line.

An initial shot hit the post then the skate of goaltender Jake Pilon before coming to rest on the goal line. A wild scramble ensued that ended when the net was knocked off its peg.

Levi Benson, easily the best skater on the ice Monday made it 2-0 banging his own rebound over Matecha’s outstretched pad.

They had chances in the third to build on the lead. Kalder Varga and Kanjou Gojsic had chances on a pair of odd-man rushes early in the period but were unable to solve Matecha.

And, as is usually the case when things aren’t going well, a lucky bounce got the visitors on the board.

Jaxen Adam intercepted a clearing attempt at the left point and threw the puck toward the net. It hit a Rocket defender and deflected toward the net.

Pilon, moving to his left, reversed course and got the tip of his pad on the re-directed shot.

Max Curren took two swipes at the puck before lifting it over the pad.

Then, with Matecha on the bench for an extra attacker, Savin Virk tied it, lifting a cross-crease pass into the net from a sharp angle.

The Rockets got yeoman work from a number of rookies, specifically Benson and Varga who was called upon to perform double duty, playing on his regular line and also skating with Darwin Garwing and Hayden Paupanekis in the absence of Jakub Stancl who missed the game due to illness.

“His last two games have been where we would like to see him keep his standard,” said Martin of Varga.

“Tried to reward him a little with that tonight and with a shift in overtime as well.”

The Rockets have now dropped 14 straight although the single point did move them to within five points of 10th place Wenatchee.

The Rockets will host Vancouver Friday night before playing eight straight on the road as they vacate Prospera Place for the Brier.