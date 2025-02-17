Blazers can't hold onto lead, fall 4-2 to Spokane Chiefs

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Beau Courtney chips the puck over Spokane Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler to score early in the first period for the Kamloops Blazers.

The Kamloops Blazers took an early lead during a Monday afternoon tilt against the Spokane Chiefs, but ultimately fell 4-2 by the final buzzer.

Beau Courtney opened up the scoring for the Blazers in the first minute of play. Nathan Behm followed it up with a power play goal later in the first to put the Blazers up by two.

About midway through the second period, Spokane finally answered with a goal of their own. The Chiefs scored to more to take the lead before the end of the period.

The third went by scoreless until the final minute of play when Spokane added an empty netter.

Kamloops goaltender Logan Edmonstone blocked 40 of 43 shots and Chiefs net minder Carter Esler made 23 saves on 25 Blazers shots.

The Blazers scored once on two power play opportunities while the Chiefs couldn’t capitalize on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,485.

The loss puts the Blazers 19-30-4-0 on the season, ninth in the WHL’s Western Conference and three points behind a playoff spot.

Up next for the Blazers is an away game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.