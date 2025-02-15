Kamloops score with 5.5 seconds left to send Rockets to 13th straight defeat

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets were unable to seal the deal Saturday.

The Rockets built up a 3-1 lead thanks to a good first 40 minutes only to see it all slip away in the third.

The Kamloops Blazers scored three unanswered goals in the third, including the winner with 5.5 seconds left in regulation in a 4-3 victory - sending the Rockets to a club worst 13th straight defeat.

Leading 3-1 the Rockets had a chance to all but put the game out of reach with an early power play in the third, but head coach Derrick Martin says they were unable to get established and, shortly after the Blazers made it 3-2 and went on from there.

“For whatever reason, we backed off,” said Martin.

“The game plan didn’t change between periods but it’s a fragile group - a group that hasn’t won in a while and I thought it showcased itself in the third period.”

The Rockets peppered Blazers netminder Logan Edmonstone with 31 shots over the first 40 minutes including 18 in the second, but managed just five in the third.

Kayden Longley, Michael Cicek and Levi Benson on a second period power play helped the Rockets build up a 3-1 lead.

But, Max Sullivan at 7:31 and Josh Kelly at 13:56 of the third brought the Blazers even.

Then with time running out in regulation time, Tommy Lafreniere grabbed the puck along the right wall, circled around behind the net, cruised into the slot and, with 5.5 seconds left, beat Rhett Stoesser high to the blocker side.

The Rockets now find themselves eight points out of a playoff spot currently held by Seattle who sit just a point up on Kamloops.

The Rockets get back at it again Monday afternoon for a 2 p.m. Family Day matinee against the visiting Tri-City Americans.