Losing streak hits 12 for Rockets with 3-1 loss to Blazers

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets extended their winless streak to a dozen on Friday at Sandman Centre, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Kamloops Blazers.

Jordan Keller, Conner Radke and Tommy Lafreniere scored for the Blazers. Jaxon Kehrig was the lone goal scorer for Kelowna.

Special teams was the difference. The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities and the Rockets were scoreless on five chances.

Logan Edmonstone made 35 saves on 36 Kelowna shots to earn the win in net. Rhett Stoesser stopped 29 of 32 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,503.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 19-29-4-0 on the season, ninth in the WHL’s Western Conference but just a point back of a playoff spot.

The loss was the 12th in a row for Kelowna. They are now 16-31-4-1 — at the bottom of the standings in the 11-team Western Conference.

The two clubs will do it again on Saturday at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 6 p.m.