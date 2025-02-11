Blazers give up four unanswered in 4-1 loss to Americans

Photo: Brian Johnson Conner Radke scores against the visiting Tri-City Americans during Tuesday night's game.

The Kamloops Blazers opened the scoring on Tuesday night but couldn’t keep up with the Tri-City Americans, falling 4-1 at Sandman Centre.

Conner Radke scored for the Blazers, while Kainoah Brankovic, Carter MacAdams, Brandon Whynott and Jake Sloan were the goal scorers for the Americans.

The Blazers led 1-0 after the first period, but Brankovic tied it four minutes into the second and then it was all Tri-City.

Logan Edmonstone stopped 26 out of 30 shots in the loss. Lukas Matecha stopped 44 of 45 Blazers shots to earn the win in net.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 2,948.

With the loss, the Blazers sit at 18-28-4-0, 10th out of 11 teams in the WHL's Western Conference and fourth out of five in the B.C. Division.

The Blazers will take on the Kelowna Rockets on home ice on Friday, and will play the Rockets again the following day at Prospera Place.